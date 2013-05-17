Songkick Launches Detour, A Kickstarter For Live Music Events

If you’re a music buff living in London, this news is for you. Songkick, the website that tracks users’ favorite bands and updates them on live shows, has launched a crowdfunding website for live events in London. Detour allows users to get bands to play shows in venues of their choice. It has been in private beta for the past six months, but 10 successful gigs and 1,000 happy fans later, the velvet rope has been lifted, allowing anyone and everyone to participate.