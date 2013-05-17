Laurene Powell Jobs Backs Dream Act Immigration Reform

Laurene Powell Jobs is taking her support for the Dream Act immigration reform to Washington. The widow of Steve Jobs has long been a supporter of the act, which would give citizenship to the children of immigrants who were brought to America illegally.

Ms. Powell Jobs is lobbying Congress for “common-sense immigration reform,” she told the Wall Street Journal. Described as a “catalyst, not a lobbyist,” by her friend Ron Conway, she has commissioned polling, urged Obama do something about the issue (he announced a policy to halt the deportation of undocumented young people in June 2012), and is one of the backers of a documentary on the issue. A website supporting the Dream Act went live in January.

There is a lot of chatter in Silicon Valley about immigration at the moment. Last month, Mark Zuckerberg launched Human Capital, an immigration reform group aimed at making it easier to bring the best global talent to U.S. tech firms.