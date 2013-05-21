Is This The Most Powerful Open-World Game Engine Yet?

In Chicago of the near future a unified OS connects the city’s many systems such as electricity, traffic, and mass transit, to a single network. As Aiden Pierce, you are a hacker turned vigilante who will use all your technical prowess in this connected city to stop violent criminals and corrupt men of power. You hack a traffic light to turn green, you hack a train to carry you to your destination, you hack a draw bridge so it opens behind you, giving you a clean getaway from the police. This is Watch Dogs, an open-world game from Ubisoft.

When it was unveiled last year, many thought it looked too good for the current generation of video game consoles. Ubisoft soon revealed that the game was destined for the next generation debuting the following year. Well, it is 2013 and Ubisoft has shown us what the game looks like on the PlayStation 4, likely launching in November. But in creating the game, the company had to create a new engine that would not only work with the more powerful machines to come, but the hardware out now. “When we started building the [Disrupt] engine, we started right away with scalability in mind,” says Dominic Guay, the game’s lead producer. “We told engineers that we need to support existing consoles because there are tens of millions of people who want to play the game that have those consoles.”

But when Guay and his team started creating the Disrupt engine four years ago, they wanted to build a next-gen engine, not only because it was destined for more powerful hardware, but they wanted new features beyond their current games. Guay said, “We call it Disrupt, for two reasons. One is a tribute to Aiden’s abilities, and the other is because we wanted to break with some paradigms of past engines.” They took pieces from the Anvil engine that powers the Assassin’s Creed series and the Dunia engine that powers Far Cry 2 and 3. Then the team built it up along two guidelines, Dynamism and Connectivity.

Guay wanted a future Chicago that felt alive, that responded to player’s action. Guay gives an example seen in various demos of the game. “We had Aiden Pierce walk up to an intersection and hack into the traffic light, causing an accident that stopped his target. You can do the exact same thing in any game engine: You would have a given intersection, at a given time the player would walk to it, then there would be a scripted event of an accident triggered by the player. The outcome would probably always be the same: The cars would end up in the same context and the same result, and the designer would have instructed the AI on exactly what to do. Not in Watch Dogs. In Watch Dogs you can go to any of the hundreds of intersections in the city that have traffic lights and you can hack them at any time you want, for whatever reason you have. You can do it any time of day, in any traffic condition. Will there even be an accident? I don’t know. It depends on the traffic density at the time, also on the AI of the drivers,” says Guay.

The Dynamism goes beyond car accidents. The game has a day and night cycle, with the traffic and citizen behaviors changing based on the time of day. Likewise, dynamic weather systems affect citizens and traffic. The game has complex simulations of water, rain, and wind. Guay says, “All of us know from big cities that wind tunnels are created, how passing of cars creating wind vortexes and impact objects around it. Or how the wind will affect the water, or how waves are created by the passing of a boat, or how those waves will impact other boats passing nearby. Those are details that show how we are focused on dynamism in every layer of the game.”





But it may be the citizens themselves that are the most dynamic. Beyond the aforementioned reactions to traffic and weather, the citizens react directly to the player’s actions as the game’s protagonist Aiden Pierce. Some will run in fear, criminals will attack in anger, witnesses will call the cops, people will react to how violent you are, and the police will respond to your actions. Beyond the immediate AI behavior, the game has a reputation system where the city’s opinion of you and actions–from citizens, social media, and corporate media–will change based upon what kind of vigilante you are and the choices you make.

That citizen behavior was the biggest challenge, according to Guay. “The hardest part to pull off is AI, especially human AI, the people on the street. In the chaos of the environment, if you have 30 people reacting to something, you still need to cut corners a little bit, because you can’t process each of those 30 AIs as if they were two AIs in a co-op game. You need to spread the processing across all those characters, but still we want to have believability in those characters, to feel real and be able to react all the chaos that could happen,” says Guay.