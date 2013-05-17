How To Make Google Hangouts Your Singular Communications Hub

Until yesterday, you could not actually “Google Chat” somebody, even though that’s what everybody called it.

You could access Google Talk from Gmail or Android or the Google+ sidebar (or a poor iPhone webapp). Google+ also had its own “Messenger” app for chat. And there were video Hangouts, which kind of had their own chat too. And then there were video and voice calls in Google Talk, which were not quite Hangouts. Oh, and Google Voice, which is text messaging, and off on its own island. Google’s messaging was a mess.

Now there are Hangouts.





Hangouts replace Google Talk, Google+ Messenger, and what we used to call Hangouts, and they pull in voice and video calls as well. All these chats, including the photos and videos you share, are backed up and searchable. Calls and text messaging will be folded in soon, too. Oh, and they threw in 850 hand-drawn emoji for fun.

We wanted to have a better top-level tool that is comprehensive.

It’s about time Google did this. The Balkanized chat systems were confusing–people just want to reach other people, not think about which tool can reach them in the best context. So last year, Google started over with the goal of creating something that would work across the all the company’s products. That’s why Google+ sacrificed its popular Hangouts name and tools to the greater Google good, and a better understanding of “chat.”





“For this particular case, it was important,” said Chee Chew, vice president of engineering and a Google+ platform manager. “Since (people) are used to going at it in this way, a top-level approach, we wanted to have a better top-level tool that is comprehensive.”

The other reason, the one underneath nearly everything Google has announced lately, is giving people more reasons to sign in, share their activities and context data, and make use of Google+. But for your purposes, consider Hangouts a spring cleaning of Google’s communication channels.