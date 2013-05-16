Can The Daily Racing Form Become The Bloomberg Terminal Of Horse Races?

Saturday is the Preakness Stakes, the second jewel in the Triple Crown. Orb, who won this year’s Kentucky Derby, is the favorite by far, and come Saturday, tens of millions of dollars are likely to be wagered on the event (Preakness’s “handle,” or amount bet, was over $80 million last year). A significant, growing fraction of that money will be bet online–and a significant, growing fraction of that will be bet through a website you’ve probably never visited: DRF.com .

What if a reader of WSJ.com could take the financial wisdom she gleans from those pages and buy stocks directly through the site? Visitors to DRF.com can now do something like that.

Daily Racing Form is a 118-year-old brand; the core of the business has long been a daily newspaper that sells for $7.50, 364 days out of the year. Ever since John Hartig took the helm at DRF at the end of 2008, he’s been transforming the storied brand into a new type of media business: one that makes its money not by selling ads or subscriptions, but largely by selling its readers other services, like the option to place bets through the site.

While betting on races declined during the recession–there was $14.7 billion wagered in 2007, versus $10.8 billion in 2011–online betting actually grew during the same period, from about $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion. Hartig began to realize that DRF wanted, and deserved, a piece of that market.



John Hartig

So Hartig made the aggressive decision to enter the online betting space. “Think the Wall Street Journal meets E-Trade,” he says. What if a reader of WSJ.com could take the financial wisdom she gleans from those pages and buy stocks directly through the site? Visitors to DRF.com can now do something analogous: place bets based on the reporting and commentary from DRF’s editorial staff, directly through the site.

To accommodate this new vision, Hartig flipped DRF’s editorial strategy on its head. Whereas before, reporters were filing news by 5 p.m., so the next edition of DRF could report on what had happened the day before, Hartig now wants to have copy in by 5 a.m.–speculating on who the favorites are to put money on in the day to come. Throughout the day, too, his reporters are filing, tweeting, and streaming video from the tracks, helping gamblers make informed decisions. “As the day’s unfolding, people may see the weather change, or that the track is sloppy, and suddenly that 20:1 long shot is looking like a 5:1 sure thing,” explains Hartig. Call it the Bloomberg Terminal of horse racing.

For the past year or so, Hartig and DRF have given away much of this coverage for free online. But as DRF pivots into even more specialized coverage designed to help gamblers improve their ROI, Hartig has come to feel he’s offering a valuable service for which users should pay. In July, DRF will launch a paid content area of the site. “It will piss off a lot of folks,” he acknowledges. “But it costs a lot of money to invest in this editorial, and in the technology to give you real-time information.”