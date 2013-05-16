IFTTT Launches Internet Of Things Capabilities

Cult favorite task automation site IFTTT , which lets users, among other things, push their Facebook photos to Twitter, is making its foray into the Internet of Things space.

This week, IFTTT quietly overhauled its API list, allowing users to automate tasks for the Jawbone UP, Philips Hue, and Belkin WeMo.

In an email to users, IFTTT suggested hacks that allow users to automatically brighten home lights when it rains, control their air conditioners via Siri, and automatically turn the lights on when they get home. There’s even an IFTTT recipe that creates shaming Facebook wall posts if Jawbone UP users forget to go to the gym each week.