With All Access, Google Leans In To Music

Google’s gone headlong into the music streaming business. We’ve only just begun to play with it. But the most likely feature to set Google Play Music All Access apart from the other popular services is a functionality that’s distinctly Google. It starts with a search then suggests batches of results. You can craft what comes up next. Sound familiar?

To understand where All Access fits in, you have to understand the two ways users currently get their streaming music. There’s the so-called lean-forward experience, like the one on Spotify–you open up the service when you have a song, artist, album, or specific genre in mind. You find what you want from a massive catalog, and you either stream it or drag it to an offline playlist. All Access does that.

Then there’s the lean-back experience, like the one Pandora provides. You pick an artist or a genre and Pandora picks the next song for you–its secret sauce, it says, is being able to know what you like based on very limited input. Music All Access claims to get recommendations right, too.

That leaves Google to wallow in the in-between area.

“We believe that the typical user wants both, and it depends on the situation and their mood,” says Paul Joyce, group product manager of Google Music. “We want to make sure they have the best available tools for both activities.”





What Google does that neither service really does is let you precisely play with what will be playing next. On All Access, you search for a radio station, then get a depth chart of upcoming songs that goes deep–you can look in batches of 25 for up to 1,000 songs out. Keep what you like or delete and rearrange until you are happy with the rock block. It’s curation and prediction all bundled up in a way that learns from your particular jam style, too. “Based on your listening habits we are able to make suggestions for you,” Joyce says.

Pandora does that, but Google might have an edge in several ways: First, it knows the play counts of your own purchased music, which can be imported into the player. Second, by giving you more options of how to set up your queue, it gathers tons more data than just thumbs-ups or thumbs-downs–it’s about how the nuance of what you like is arranged into a crescendo. Instead of just building a radio station, you are also building a playlist, one you can decide to keep and pin offline for future listening. That’s something that was once Spotify’s greatest hit. The only limit is device storage capacity–meaning you can carry hundreds if not thousands of songs on the subway–and that you stay active monthly.