Biz Stone’s Stealth Startup Jelly Closes Funding Round From Jack Dorsey, Al Gore, Bono

We know very little about Biz Stone ‘s new startup Jelly … but one thing we do now know is that the beast is not wobbly: It’s had a solid cash injection from some very big name investors.

The firm just closed a series A investment led by Spark Capital and backed up by SV Angel. Notwithstanding the undisclosed sum this group injected into Jelly a group of angel investors also added their money. The group includes illustrious names like Stone’s old Twitter pals Jack Dorsey and Ev Williams, plus Bono, Al Gore, Reid Hoffman, Greg Yaitanes and Roya Mahboob.

Writing also contributed by Christina Chaey



Jelly says it will use the cash to expand, and it also gives us a bit more insight into its operations: “Knowledge diversity is something we prize highly and is also something that will be represented in our product.” It also talks about the huge opportunity afforded by a global community connected by mobile devices.