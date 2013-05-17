To Hug Or Not To Hug At Work?

Fast Company contributor Shane Snow opened up a Pandora’s box of awkward affection over at Medium when he wrote of a foible familiar to us working weirdos: So, um, do we hug?

Snow says that he always knows what to do when he runs into a male acquaintance: A handshake will suffice. But when he happens upon a female colleague, he feels like he’s “trapped between two walls of a deep-space garbage compactor,” in a fit of vaguely sexist geekery that Betabeat writer Jessica Roy subsequently skewered.

(This, you could say, is a time to hug it out.)

My hunch is that the workplace hug-encroach relates to the casualness of startup culture–surely on Fancy Friday one always opts for the handshake.

But where does the awkwardness come from? As was brought up in the ensuing Hacker News discussion, awkwardness is, to paraphrase psychologist Stephen Pinker, “the uncomfortable feeling you get when you realize that your concept of your relationship with someone else doesn’t match their concept. The intensity of awkwardness roughly corresponds to the magnitude of difference in relationship concepts.”