Cost Per Whatever: Has Ad Tech Crippled Advertising?

I’ve been having fascinating state-of-the-industry lunches over the past few months with Rodney Mayers, the CRO of Palo Alto-based Proximic. We’ve been trying to figure out how to tell the ad industry that although programmatic buying does bring efficiency to the process, it doesn’t necessarily bring effectiveness. Efficiency is a work flow problem that can be solved by programmatic buying. But solving it will not necessarily move product unless it is combined with effectiveness–what makes people act.

Effectiveness, the be-all and end-all of advertising, is a totally different story.

In the race to prove themselves up to the task of working with the CIO, CMOs have forgotten what Steve Jobs knew well: We are human and therefore emotional. We make decisions mostly on emotions. Where are our customers and what makes them buy? How do we query data to arrive at effective media buys? Effective advertising provokes decisions, but efficient advertising simply reaches people.

We should be measuring effectiveness–not efficiency.

You have to ask the right questions of the data produced by programmatic platforms in order to combine your increased efficiency with effectiveness. CMOs need to go back to the drawing board and spend time on how people actually make decisions. Because most decisions are made emotionally, the CMO actually may need less data. However, as data storage and cloud computing have drastically reduced the cost of storage, there is a contest to see who has Bigger Data, though most of it might be worthless.

This is especially true in brand marketing, where online advertising should work best. Tweaking the last little metrics to squeeze out some more 0.001 improvement might be okay for direct response marketers, but as online advertising matures, more and more agencies are becoming aware that branding initiatives work very well online, especially in cross-platform campaigns. Brand advertisers just need metrics to be in the right range, and then it’s more important to be able to scale the campaign–to reach the right people with the right messages. The question is “did this ad move the revenue needle?”

We should be measuring effectiveness–not efficiency. If we are efficient in getting the wrong message to the right people, what good does that do? In ad tech, we sometimes forget how important it is for the media buyer in an agency to actually get things done, and to execute easily in a way that can be communicated (and understood) by clients. The media buyer needs to be able to say “I bought this because…” and back up the decision with metrics that can be understood, not metrics that obfuscate.