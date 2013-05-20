5 Of The Best Branded Viral Videos

As our lives become ever more cluttered with media, brands have had to get creative in their attempts to reach customers.

Viral videos showing cats playing pianos and laughing babies could easily be overlooked as Internet quirks, but sharing them online with friends has become a natural reaction for anyone with a social media account. That crucial step–watching and then sharing–has of course been picked up by companies who put their TV commercials online for people to share using social media. Once businesses realized the potential of viral videos, the social media element became integral to marketing campaigns, and measuring public awareness through social media channels became commonplace.

But some companies realized an even greater aspect of the viral phenomenon and began to make videos designed to be watched exclusively online. These could be longer than the restrictive TV commercial length of 30 seconds, and could be edgier, with more humor, quirkiness or risqué content than might be acceptable for prime-time television. Here are some of the best recent examples, to colorfully illustrate the point.

The Coca Cola Happiness Machine

This hidden-camera style video is two minutes long and clearly designed for sharing online. A Coca Cola machine dispenses free Coca Cola bottles… and then balloon animals, a pizza, and even a four-foot-long sandwich to a delighted student dining hall.

“The Motherhood,” Featuring Fiat 500L

This one has been flying among moms on Facebook recently. At three minutes long it is the length of a music video and features a rapping mother with three kids showing off her oh-so-glamorous life of poopy diapers, nursing bras, and cesarean scars. The language and content wouldn’t make it onto a regular TV commercial, but moms have appreciated every second of it. And none of them will soon forget the Fiat 500L.