Video Shows The View From The World Trade Center Spire

Last week, workers installed the 401-foot spire on the top of One World Trade Center as crews watched and cheered from below. A GoPro camera attached to the spire by Port Authority captured the entire process, giving us an awesome view from the top of what is now the tallest building in the western hemisphere. The rise of the 758-ton spire, and the bravery of the men bolting it to the building, is something to behold. The original video was a grueling nine minutes long, but a crafty YouTube user sped it up for your convenience.