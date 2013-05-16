Now You Can Send Money Via Email With Google Wallet

Google has just introduced a nifty little service to U.S. residents who are over 18 and who use Gmail . Its Google Wallet service can now be used within an email to send people money–provided your bank account is hooked up to Wallet.

All you have to do is click on the $ button above the content box, type in the amount you want to send, and presto! Instant bucks to your friends. The email service only works on the desktop version of Gmail, so mobile users will have to make do with using Google Wallet in its traditional way.

Google’s I/O conference is currently underway, and here are just some of the innovations that it rolled out yesterday.