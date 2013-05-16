How Google Made Maps Human, Savvy, and Monetizeable

To help understand the radical change coming to Google Maps announced at this week’s Google I/O conference in San Francisco, the product team says you should think about beer. Specifically, they want you to look for a bar in San Francisco that has a great beer list. . That’s a familiar Maps thing: Search for “Belgian beer” near your location.

But now the map around Monk’s Kettle looks different, at least when you’re signed in to the new Maps. You see bicycle shops around the bar, because that’s something you searched out recently. Maps knows your prime home and work locations, too, so the roads you might take from there are highlighted. Zooming out brings up little dots, which are other bars that your friends recommend along the lines of drinks.

Every map should look as if it had been drawn and designed specifically for you.

If there’s a bar offering a new drink list, or holding an event, you would see that, too. And if you’re on an Android or iPhone, you’ve can tap “Explore” to bring up a list of nearby destinations and activities that tie into your beer and bicycling interests. You started with a beer search, but look around and, as one Google engineer put it, your entire world is now about beer–and all this happens before you took one step toward an actual location where beer is sold.





“I think the intent and search-based change is something Google, overall, has been pushing on,” says Brian McClendon, a Google vice president who oversees Google Maps, when asked how the Maps team arrived at these changes. “We’ve discovered that geo-located maps data is at the center of so many of your walking-around, carrying-a-phone intentions.”

In other words, your maps app is the first move whenever you decide you want to go somewhere. Google uses search and social data to chart you a course and show you stops along the way. That’s different from Foursquare, a presumed competitor to Google’s new Maps, whose main use has been checking in once you’d arrived at destinations. Later that check-in data becomes a reliable and valuable indicator of your intent, since you or your friends have actually been to many of the places Foursquare recommends. “Understanding your context and what’s going on around you, who your friends are, and what they like and dislike has always been at the core of how we do search,” says Foursquare’s head of data Andrew Hogue. Foursquare’s April redesign prioritized discovery and suggesting destinations before you actually get up to go–it’ll suggest lunch spots at 11:30 a.m., for example, if you’ve checked in to lunch spots around noon before. And a prominent search bar now tops the interface so you can use Foursquare from the moment you decide to go somewhere, too. Google’s bet is that its Maps app is a much more familiar behavior for that kind of discovery, though.

Foursquare’s redesigned app

As a bonus, Maps now incorporates Google Offers, another way of recommending locations that’s both a potential revenue stream for Google and an incursion into Foursquare’s territory.