Have You Hired A Star Data Analyst Today? Here’s Why You Should

If you’ve ever wanted to see what the fate of your personal information will look like in five years, then open to the senior class of any 2013 yearbook. There you will see, among the hundreds of portraits of graduating teens, the faces of those who will be managing your data.

From the places where you spend your money to what you buy to how you buy it, the details of your activities will be captured and managed, largely, by the college-bound freshman of today. And there may not be enough of them.

Consider that 97 percent of companies with revenue of more than $100 million are pursuing expertise in business analytics, according to Forrester Research. Yet the data analytics field is projected to come up short of professionals by 2018–almost 200,000 qualified data scientist positions are projected to be vacant by that time.

With more than 2 quintillion bytes of new data every day, who should be surprised? My own quick, informal search recently revealed 1,950 available data analyst and scientist positions.

The loyalty industry is approaching a critical juncture: The need for jobs in data analysis is mounting, so who do we want at the wheel? To fill this mounting demand for what Harvard Business Review called “the sexiest job of the 21st century,” dozens of programs have been developed at major universities, including Columbia, Stanford, New York University, Northwestern, Syracuse, University of California at Irvine and Indiana University. My alma mater, Ontario-based Queen’s University, recently launched a master’s program in management analytics and easily filled the class in the program’s first year.

But for the industry to thrive its leaders need to have more than a good education, they also need a principled conscience. This may not sound sexy, but consider the power data yields. Mishandled, personal data can affect a person’s credit ratings, personal insurance coverage and job prospects. It can really turn our lives upside down.

So how do our institutions build the models that balance these considerations while sorting out those who want to solely let the data speak for itself? Many offer ethics courses, which I believe should be a requirement in freshman year. No one should have access to data without understanding the rationale for having it, the need to care for it, and the implications of mismanaging it.