Watch: Hackers Experiment With White House “We The People” API

In 2011, the White House launched its online petition tool, We The People , which allows users to create and collect signatures for petitions within a wide range of topic areas . If a petition gains enough signatures, the White House will pledge an official response. Since its launch, 200,000 petitions have been created, racking up 13 million signatures.

In February, the White House opened the tool’s Read API, allowing independent developers to create applications using petition data. Leigh Heyman, Director of New Media Technologies at the White House, says they’re working on a Write API, which would “allow individuals to collect and submit signatures from their own platforms without directly sending users to We the People.”

In the mean time, the White House invited a group of developers to participate in a hackathon to create apps with whatever data they could find within the millions of signatures. The resulting projects show great potential for the API. One of the most popular tools, created by Mick Thompson, shows where on the national map specific petitions are getting their support from:

The map provides a time-lapse view of where signatures are coming from, taking population size into account. Thompson used as an example a petition to legally recognize Westboro Baptist Church as a hate group; his tool showed most of the petition’s support came from Newtown, Connecticut, where the church protested following the November shootings, and near the church’s headquarters in Topeka, Kansas.

Here are some more interesting projects created during the hackathon:

Yoni Ben-Meshulam‘s project classified petitions by number of signatures, differentiating them in a visualization using size and color. He concluded, perhaps not surprisingly, that foreign policy petitions get little to no response. He also turned titles of petitions into word clouds, highlighting which terms appear the most in the titles and the body of specific petitions. A cloud generated from all the petition titles revealed words like “United,” “Stop,” “Recognize,” and “Marijuana.”

Scott Chacon created a tool that allows users to search through petitions for keywords they might be interested in, flag those phrases and words, and then get an email when anything new happens with that petition, much like a Google Alert. Users can also be alerted when a new petition on a specific topic is created.