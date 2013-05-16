Do You Have The 3 Qualities Marc Andreessen Wants In A Founder?

Box, Fab, Facebook, Foursquare, Skype, Twitter. You wouldn’t blow too many minds if you said that Andreessen Horowitz has good taste in investments .

Similarly, it’s safe to say that Marc Andreessen knows a thing or two about technology: He co-authored Mosaic, the first web browser; he cofounded Netscape, one of the original startups; and his surname adorns one of Menlo Park’s premier venture firms.

Now, in an expansive interview with HBR, the man who predicted how software would eat the world has distilled what he wants in a founder.

Founding a company, like writing and fairy tales, abides by the rule of threes. Andreessen explains why:

“We aim for a trifecta in the people we want to back. We’re trying to find a product innovator who is entrepreneurial and wants to start a company, and who also has the bandwidth and discipline to become a CEO.”

Let’s take that trident point by point. What does Andreessen want in a single person?

a product innovator

an entrepreneur

a potential CEO

To begin, he wants a product innovator. Later in the interview, Andreessen says that he’s looking for a company whose value is the innovations it’s bringing into the world. Not the product it’s currently building, but the products it will be building. He wants “innovation factories,” he says.

What builds an innovation factory? Being able to find the right problem, again and again and again and again.