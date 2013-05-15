Tracking: Google+ Innovations At Google I/O

As part of the Google+ redesign, there’s more emphasis on what Vic Gundotra called “depth”–which means making it easier for a G+ user to move on from a single item of shared content to other, related items.

One way Google’s doing this is by introducing automated hashtags. Leveraging its social graph data and analysis tools, Google+ will now automatically scan a post and add hashtags based on what it finds there. Users can remove suggested hashtags if they feel they’re incorrect or inappropriate, but it’s easy to see that if you’re writing about the Eiffel Tower, an automatic hashtag like #EiffelTower is going to be handy–because it saves you the effort.

Interestingly Google+ will also scan images embedded in posts and add hashtags based on the content–which means if you include a picture of the Eiffel Tower you could end up with a relevant hashtag even if you don’t write a word about it.

The hashtags link, like they do on other services like Twitter (and, possibly soon, Facebook), to related content that’s being shared on G+. This is the “depth” that Gundotra mentioned–if you enjoyed something in a particular G+ update you now click on a tag and the new style panel will flip over and take you on to related content.

The idea is evidently user-friendly, but it’s also in Google’s favor because it may keep a user engaged in consuming G+ content for longer than they would have previously.

At Google I/O the company has updated its Google+ sign-in API with a powerful new feature that relates to new app installs and automated sign-ins. Essentially it requires that you’re signed in to Google+ and are visiting a website. Now the site can now offer to install a mobile app on your device, and if you agree to this then you’re automatically logged into it, once it downloads, via Google+.

The idea is to make it simpler and easier for users to access and become engaged with the content in apps, because it removes barriers to immediate use–those irritating demands that many apps thrust at you, insisting you select a username and password and so on, or go with your pre-existing Google+ ID.