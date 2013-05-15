Tracking: Google Glass Apps, Developers, And Competitors

Google Glass isn’t expected to become commercially available until the end of 2013, but already the headset boasts dozens of third-party apps from both official partners such as Twitter and the New York Times to less-official partners such as MiKandi, the adult app store behind the cheekily named Tits and Glass.

So how to keep track of them all? Glass, unlike an Android or iOS device, currently lacks its own app store, making it difficult to navigate the Wild West of Glass apps beyond a few stock options–think Twitter, the Times, Facebook, Google Now. That’s where this tracker comes in: As more apps and competitors come to the fore, this is where we’ll track the most useful, cool, and plain-weird apps for Glass. 06/20/2013 National Geographic Launches Glass App National Geographic has announced that they are going to be one of the very first magazines to publish to Glass. The experimental app, based on RSS feeds, will show ticker updates and pictures from their Your Shot community. —Neal Ungerleider 05/16/2013 Google Announces Native Glass Developer Kit–Plus Glass Apps Out Today From Tumblr, Evernote, CNN, Facebook, And Twitter At Google I/O this afternoon, the company announced its forthcoming Glass Developer Kit, a native development framework for Glass hardware that will allow deeper app integration. Project Glass developer advocate Timothy Jordan told the audience that developers who want to integrate wearables with the Glass Developer Kit can submit a request to do so to the Glass team.

The company also announced that Glass apps for Facebook, Twitter, Evernote, Elle, CNN, and Tumblr will be made available today. Here’s a look at what they can do: Evernote Evernote, the “external brain” productivity app that saves the things you want to remember, has a Glass app with two main functionalities: You can send photos or videos you capture with Glass to your Evernote account via Glass’s sharing menu; and you can send specific notes to your Glass Timeline so you can easily pull them up when you need them. That could come in handy for notes such as shopping lists, like the one pictured here. Evernote recently released a reminders feature for web, desktop, iOS, and Android that could be useful on Glass.

Evernote CEO Phil Libin has said the company’s strategy is to make its service available on every device. (Remember the Samsung Evernote fridge?) In June, he told Charlie Rose that wearables will be a big part of that plan. “I’m a little bit embarrassed that it’s 2013 and I’m sitting here talking to you and wearing glasses that are not projecting anything into my eyeballs,” Libin told Rose. “That seems frankly barbaric.”

New York Times The Times was one of Glass’s earliest official third-party app partners. The app will deliver you a batch of new stories once an hour, in addition to breaking news alerts. Glass will also read aloud an article summary if you prompt it through a tap gesture. Two conspicuously missing features: a share button and the ability to adjust both the kinds of stories and the frequency of notifications you receive through the app. Tumblr Tumblr for Glass lets you share photos to your own blog, as well as reblog and like others’ posts. Though you can’t use Glass to look at your own blog as a standalone, you can see the main Tumblr dashboard, which includes posts by you and everyone you follow. Depending on how many people you follow on Tumblr, though, the number of new post notifications might get overwhelming.

—Christina Chaey

[With reporting from Mark Wilson in San Francisco and Kit Eaton]