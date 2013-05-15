Android Updates From Google I/O

Google announced a new subscription service called “All Access,” which combines a users’ own library of songs with songs from Google’s catalog they can listen to for no additional charge. Android and Google Play Engineering Director Chris Yerga called it “a uniquely Google approach to a subscription music service.”

All Access will be available starting today in the U.S. and rolling out to other countries soon. It costs $9.99 per month after a free 30-day trial.

Among other improved Android capabilities, Google announced:

-Better location APIs, including faster, more accurate location that takes less battery power, a geofencing API that allows for up to 100 geofences per app, and an activity recognition API that helps users track their physical activities.

-Google+ cross-platform sign-on, which, for instance, will start a game on your tablet at the same point you left off on your smartphone.