Android Updates From Google I/O

12:50 p.m., May 15
Google Launches Subscription Music Service
Google announced a new subscription service called “All Access,” which combines a users’ own library of songs with songs from Google’s catalog they can listen to for no additional charge. Android and Google Play Engineering Director Chris Yerga called it “a uniquely Google approach to a subscription music service.”
All Access will be available starting today in the U.S. and rolling out to other countries soon. It costs $9.99 per month after a free 30-day trial.
12:30 p.m., May 15
Google Announces New Tools for Android App Developers
Among other improved Android capabilities, Google announced:
-Better location APIs, including faster, more accurate location that takes less battery power, a geofencing API that allows for up to 100 geofences per app, and an activity recognition API that helps users track their physical activities.
-Google+ cross-platform sign-on, which, for instance, will start a game on your tablet at the same point you left off on your smartphone.
-A new developer tool called Android Studio
-Improvements for the developer console, including a translation service, referral tracking to help decide which ads are working, integrated Google Analytics, revenue graphs, and beta testing with stage rollouts.
12:15 p.m., May 15
Android Growing Fast
During his keynote presentation, Sundar Pichai announced that Android has 900 million activations, compared to 400 million activations last year and 100 million activations one year ago. Though, he noted, in most of the world, Android has less than 10% adoption. “A lot of this journey is about bringing that next four-and-a-half million people online and making a difference in their lives,” he said.