Where Do You Come From? Tips For Creating A Powerful Provenance For Your Brand

One of the first things we like to know about people when we meet them is where they’re from and what’s their story. The same is true for brands. In the business this is often called brand “provenance,” which comes from the French word “provenir,” meaning “to come forth” or “originate.”

Simply placing an Eiffel Tower image on the front of your package does not make you French.

It’s an irony of this age of globalization (or perhaps because of it) that people want to tie brands to specific locations. A classic example of the importance of provenance is French champagne. Only sparkling wines made from grapes from the province of Champagne can use the word “champagne” in their title. Provenance is crucial for many brands because it proves their authenticity and is shorthand for the craftsmanship and ingredients that go into these products as well as the history behind them. Provenance is a key element that sets them apart and, in many cases, allows them to charge a premium.

So how should you manage a brand in a category where provenance is important? Here are a few principles:

1. Understand Customer Perceptions

As always with marketing it starts with the customer. How do they view the location your brand is from? What attracts them to it? What emotions does it elicit? What is magical about it?

For example, Paris evokes romance and fashion. To take advantage of that “L’Oreal has consistently tied itself to Paris,” states Eric Zeitoun, president of Dragon Rouge, a global design and innovation company. “This reinforces the stylish aspect of the brand and differentiates it from brands like Olay, which can only claim scientific heritage. Similarly, most luxury watches have consistently claimed their Swiss heritage as a way to associate themselves with precision and craftsmanship.”

2. Leverage Location–But Build On It

Once you understand customer perceptions you have a base on which to build. And while it’s important to utilize your place of origin, it’s crucial not to just do what Fred Richards, worldwide creative director, Consumer Branding at The Brand Union calls “postcard branding.” This refers to what Richards calls “the lazy application of location images on the front of packaging in a vain effort to indicate provenance as ‘postcard graphics.’ Simply placing an Eiffel Tower image on the front of your package does not make you French.”

Instead you need to think through how your brand represents your place of origin and go from there. Per Barbara Apple Sullivan, managing partner of the Sullivan agency, Ikea puts Sweden’s reputation for clean design and simplicity at the heart of its product portfolio, then builds on that. Ikea’s “visual identity system is built around the Swedish national colors of blue and gold, and each store’s unique layout is designed to maximize efficiency for the consumer. Product names like the Fjordgard and Finnvik mattress and Swedish meatballs served in the store cafeterias serve as subtle callbacks to the company’s homeland.”