Syria’s Internet Goes Down For Second Time In A Month

Syria ‘s Internet has gone down again, reports the Associated Press. It’s the second outage in just over a week, and occurred at 10 a.m. local time.

As before, the country’s state-run news agency, SANA, is not saying much, calling it a technical problem on its Twitter feed and saying that maintenance teams were trying to resolve the issue. Officials claim last week’s outage was due to an optical cabling fault, despite suspicions that the outage was an intentional attempt to stymie rebel communications.