Larry Page Reveals He Has Rare Vocal Cord Paralysis

Google CEO Larry Page has revealed the condition that caused him to lose his voice last year. After his croaky voice was remarked upon during an earnings call in January this year , he took to his Google+ page to reveal that he has been suffering from vocal cord paralysis.

Fourteen years ago, Page’s left vocal cord was affected, following a bad cold. And then, last year, he suffered a recurrence, this time on the right cord.

While this condition never really affected me — other than having a slightly weaker voice than normal which some people think sounded a little funny — it naturally raised questions in my mind about my second vocal cord. But I was told that sequential paralysis of one vocal cord following another is extremely rare. Fast forward to last summer, when the same pattern repeated itself — a cold followed by a hoarse voice. Once again things didn’t fully improve, so I went in for a check-up and was told that my second vocal cord now had limited movement as well. Again, after a thorough examination, the doctors weren’t able to identify a cause.

The CEO says there is nothing that he can’t do, and that the condition has left him with a softer voice. Monologues, he says, are hard, both for him and the audience, and his ability to function at peak aerobic capacity has been “somewhat reduced.”

“That said, my friends still think I have way more stamina than them when we go kitesurfing!” he joked, adding, “Sergey says I’m probably a better CEO because I choose my words more carefully.”