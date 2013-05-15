Google Music All Access, Games, And More From Google I/O 2013

A new section of Google Play specifically dedicated to education will launch this fall, organized by subject matter and grade level, to help educators quickly pinpoint which apps to use with their students. Teachers will be able to push the apps they’d like to use to all of their students’ tablets through a Google Groups integration.

Google has finally launched a subscription music service it’s calling Google Music All Access. Like Spotify, Rdio, and others, All Access features several entry points to the music, but Android and Google Play’s engineering director Chris Yerga really focused on playing up the “Explore” tab, which gives you personalized recommendations based on your listening history.





A couple of All Access’s features:

Radio playlist previews – Unlike on-demand services such as Pandora, which won’t let you see which track is up next, Google Music will let you see al the tracks queued up in a particular playlist. You can then re-order tracks or swipe them away entirely if they’re not to your liking. “This is radio without rules,” Yerga says.

Listen Now – Designed for moments when you don’t want to spend a lot of time deciding what to listen to. Yerga describes Listen Now as “bringing the power of Google to surface music we know you’re going to love.”

Pricing: All Access will cost $9.99 a month, plus a 30-day free trial, which is the standard as far as music subscription services go. If you start a trial by June 30, you’ll pay $7.99 a month. Here’s the catch: It’s only available in the U.S. for now.

Google has updated its Google+ sign-in API with a powerful new feature for new app installs and automated sign-ins. Essentially, it requires that you’re signed in to Google+ and are visiting a website. Now the site can now offer to install a mobile app on your device, and if you agree to this you’re automatically logged in to it, once it downloads, via Google+.

The idea is to make it simpler and easier for users to access and become engaged with the content in apps by removing barriers to immediate use–those irritating demands that many apps thrust at you, insisting you select a username and password and so on, or sign in with your pre-existing Google+ ID.

The move leverages Google+ as a back-channel login service something like OpenID, rather than highlighting Google+’s social networking features–which is an interesting move by the company.