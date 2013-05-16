You Have To Prove You Deserve The Job

The world is flooded with college graduates this month eager to start that shiny new job. Here are a few things to keep in mind if you are looking for a job:

1. The world does not owe you a job. If you still have not found a job, stop complaining out loud. Show me the positive side of your personality.

2. A future employer does not care if you have $100,000 in student loans. That is your problem, not mine. Show me your good financial sense.

3. Do not send me a form cover letter with the same phrases as every other applicant for the job. Show me your amazing creativity and do something different that gets my attention.

4. Were you so busy in college that you could not intern anytime in the last four (or five) years? Show me what you were involved with and how you gave back to your school and your community–and what you learned that benefits my company.

5. So, you want to take the summer off before a lifetime of work? Good for you, do it, go on that great adventure, but do not contact me until you get back. Then, show me what you learned that would benefit my company’s bottom line.

6. You will not start as a manager, VP, or CEO. As a friend of mine recently said, “You do not come out of seminary as the Pope.” Show me you are willing to do the work it takes to start at the bottom and work your way up.