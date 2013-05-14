Groupon Launching iPad POS System For Retailers

Groupon is expanding their iPad POS platform for restaurants, Breadcrumb , to the larger retail market. Earlier today, the Chicago-based company announced their new Breadcrumb POS , “a new, free iPad app that enables quick-service eateries, salons, spas, and retail merchants to replace their outdated cash registers.” The move is part of Groupon’s continuing efforts to diversify its business model and distance itself from the coupon world. New customers unaffiliated with Groupon’s coupon schemes will allegedly be offered deep credit card processing discounts in exchange for switching over to the new POS.

“With this launch we can help every local business replace their outdated cash registers with a modern, affordable, money-saving tool that allows them to save on credit card transaction fees and run their businesses better,” Groupon’s Mihir Shah said in a statement, “The successful adoption of Breadcrumb Pro by restaurants and bars has been very encouraging, with some of the finest venues in the country using it to run their businesses. As a result, we decided to launch Breadcrumb POS and bring the power and simplicity of this product to more merchants.”

Today has been a very busy day for the rapidly expanding iPad POS industry. PayPal announced their new Cash for Registers program, which will offer financial compensation to businesses which swap out their cash registers for iPad payment terminals, and Square unveiled their new cash register replacement system for the iPad.