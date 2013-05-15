Who’s Who At Google I/O 2013

Outside of cofounders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, and chairman Eric Schmidt, Google’s executives are lesser known than the jeans-wearing team that bring us Apple’s latest improvements. That’s because Google traditionally relies on videos, screenshots, and blog posts to generate excitement about their latest products and services. But in recent years, and after some interesting shake-ups, the cast of characters behind the launches have become slightly familiar names, notably better stage presenters, and part of the story themselves.

So a playbill of sorts is in order. Here’s who will be announcing notable upgrades, and perhaps something totally unexpected, at Google I/O 2013, Google’s annual developer conference. Who is Sundar Pichai? Senior Vice President for Android, Chrome, Google Apps.

Yes, one person is really in charge of three major products at Google now, including the world’s most populous smartphone operating system. And he is the definition of a rising star. Sundar Pichai was born in Tamil Naidu, India, and graduated with honors from the Indian Institute of Kharagpur, according to Silicon India. He holds a Stanford M.S., an MBA from the Wharton School, and worked as an engineer at Applied Materials and as a management consultant for McKinsey & Company before joining Google in 2004. Before 2008, Pichai was a vice president of product management, and oversaw a huge range of consumer-facing apps, some now shuttered: personalized home page iGoogle, the Google Toolbar, Google’s desktop search and Gadgets, the Google Pack software bundle, and offline framework Google Gears. But Pichai was quietly working on the unexpected launch of Google’s Chrome browser in 2008, and he soon came to head up the Chrome team. That realm expanded in November 2009 to include Chrome OS, which launched amid a lot of criticism and reluctance that Pichai admirably faced and weathered. Meanwhile, Chrome carved itself a notable chunk out of the crowded browser market, then landed on Apple devices, and is now the likely home of Google’s context-aware notification system, Google Now, on the desktop. Add the entirety of Android development, and rumors that Chrome OS and Android getting together under Pichai, and he’s easily the man with the most interesting things to say at Google I/O in 2013.

[Images via Google | Daniel Graf Photo by Ian Spanier ]