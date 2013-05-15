If You’ve Got A Great Idea, Go For It, Critics Be Damned

Try to pitch THINX underwear at a party and the response will probably consist of a few bashful giggles and maybe a dismissive eye roll. But after that first reaction, fashionable underwear designed for a woman’s menstrual cycle starts to make a lot of sense. The nearly 700 backers of THINX’s recent Kickstarter campaign and the thousands of women who have already purchased the product certainly seem to think so.

The three women behind the THINX underwear project started with a vision that would have raised a lot of flags–not to mention eyebrows–for any seasoned veteran in the women’s apparel industry. They wanted to launch an untested idea in a field dominated by corporate giants like Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, and Victoria’s Secret. The founders also decided to share profits with an African company attempting to bring a similar product to women in the developing world.





There were plenty of opportunities to throw in the towel, but after a few years of perseverance and research, THINX products are beginning to hit store shelves, and early sales have already eclipsed this year’s projections.

“If you see a need in your community not being met, go for it,” says cofounder Miki Agrawal. “Create something that solves that need. If people tell you otherwise, it doesn’t matter.”

Bottom Line: Don’t let critics destroy a great idea.

