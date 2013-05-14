Virtual Jihad: Chechnya’s Instagram Insurgency

The continuing anti-Russian insurgency in Chechnya briefly returned to American newspapers after the Boston Marathon bombings, thanks to the Tsarnaev brothers ‘ roots in the Caucasian Mountain region, but it’s nothing new. Over the past decade, a rebellion against Russian rule has taken on an increasingly jihadist cast as local rebels such as the Caucasus Emirate forged alliances with international militant Islamist forces. Pictures of Chechnyan fighters and casualties have become an unexpected hot currency on Instagram’s jihadist underground, where Al-Qaeda and Taliban sympathizers eagerly swap pictures and propaganda.

In fact, Anti-Russian jihadist rebels in Chechnya and neighboring regions, along with Islamist sympathizers worldwide, have increasingly turned to Instagram to disseminate propaganda and martyr photographs. A cursory search of the photo-sharing service’s #jihad tag found numerous graphics which appeared to be of Chechen or neighboring Dagestani origin; because Instagram does not normally share the national origin of users, it was impossible to confirm. However, captions to many photos found were written in Russian and other photos portrayed Chechen volunteers who died in the conflict in Syria.

However, very few of these Chechnyan fighter pictures appear to be posted from Chechnya, judging from the extremely well-trafficked #chechnya hashtag and the Russian-language #Чечня́ hashtag, which are filled with innocuous food shots (Chechnyans apparently love sushi), self-portraits, landscapes, and the other usual Instagram fodder (albeit with more memorials to war victims and 19th century anti-Russian rebels than an American might expect to come across in their Instagram feed). Instead, Chechnyan rebel pictures are posted and traded like baseball cards among members of an underground jihadist subculture. Virtually no Instagram accounts exclusively feature Chechnyan rebel picture and propaganda; they are instead mixed-and-matched with content from Syria, Iraq, Palestine, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and many other troubled lands.

Chechnya is a constituent republic of Russia located in the Caucasus Mountains. Christopher Swift, a national security expert at Georgetown University, told Fast Company that “The Caucasus Mountains are very rugged–as if someone dropped the Rocky Mountains into an area the size of New England,” and are home to many different ethnic and cultural groups. The Chechnyans, primarily Sunni Muslims with a distinct language and culture, have intermittently fought Russian rule since the late 18th century. Following two anti-Moscow wars when the Soviet Union collapsed, the war-fatigued land accepted a new pro-Russian government under former separatist leader Akhmad Kadyrov. Akhmad’s son Ramzan came into power after Akhmad was assassinated via a land mine hidden in a soccer stadium in 2004. An insurgency continues in Chechnya and nearby regions against the Russian government, fought by a mix of local nationalists and imported violent jihadists.

When Chechnyan President Ramzan Kadyrov wanted to issue an official statement distancing his homeland from the Tsarnaev brothers, who have roots in the region, he did what many world leaders do: He turned to the Internet. But instead of issuing a statement via Facebook or posting a discretely truncated Twitter link, he posted a selfie on Instagram, accompanied by a long statement blaming the Boston attack on American culture.

As these things go, Kadyrov is an Instagram superstar with over 130,000 followers. Kadyrov’s posts to Instagram are an odd mix of self-portraits, glamor shots, and on-the-job pictures that The Guardian‘s Miriam Elder characterizes as “cuddly oversharing,” including one picture of him shaking hands with a white tiger. Kadyrov has also come under fire for alleged abuses of power and his advocacy of honor killings.





Since Instagram is a relatively new social media service–the now-Facebook-owned company only launched in 2010–relatively few studies have been done on jihadists on Instagram. However, Fast Company noted earlier this year that trends indicated jihadists are migrating to Instagram.