Dennis Crowley On The Future Of The Check-In, How Google Glass Could Change Everything

Foursquare cofounder and CEO Dennis Crowley has spent the better half of a decade rethinking the intersection of social and local. His startup has arguably brought “checking in” to the mainstream more than any other service, but now, he’s imagining new ways to simplify the process–so we’re no longer tied to yanking out our smartphones and manually telling the world where we are. At this year’s SXSW, Crowley sat down with Fast Company to talk about how wearable technology like Google Glass could change the way we interact with the world around us.