Surprising Business (And Life) Lessons From An Ass#@&* Nerd King

After the Obama tech team was instrumental in getting its candidate re-elected, CTO Harper Reed was pithy with his history:

“I think the Republicans fucked up in the hubris department,” he told the Atlantic.

The Atlantic describes Reed, who was the CTO of Threadless before helming the tech end of the Obama campaign, as the “King of the Nerds”: He knows how to party, how to code, and who to hire. And he knows how he presents his mohawked, tattooed, bearded self to the world.

“I always look like a fucking idiot,” Reed told the Atlantic. “And if you look like an asshole, you have to be really good.”

The guy has a point.

Good question. In an excerpt from her book of autodidact awesomeness, Don’t Go Back To School, Kio Stark asked Reed to unpack his path of independent learning. The post, over at TechCrunch, is well worth the read–but let’s discuss a few of his points here.

After discovering he was an experiential learner, Reed developed a career-sparking habit while he was interning for an e-commerce app company in Iowa City, Iowa. There he started to learn how to use web apps to build web pages, and he said that given his learning style, it was “fascinating” to see how management dealt with him.