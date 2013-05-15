What Marketers Need To Learn From Gaming

In April 2010, games developer Halfbrick Studios released a mobile game app called Fruit Ninja wherein players swipe their fingers, sword-like, on a touch screen to slice flying apples, oranges, and other fruit. Two years later, the mega-popular game has been downloaded over 400 million times. It’s also one of the top 10 most downloaded iPhone games ever. Every day, over 25 million people in 80 countries enjoy the colorful graphics and addictive gameplay.

If there’s any doubt about mobile gaming’s popularity, the combined versions of Rovio’s Angry Birds app hit a billion downloads in May 2012, adding a further 30 million during Christmas week alone. Want more proof? The Wall Street Journal reported that consumers spend, on average, two hours a day on apps–including games.

Considering the massive popularity of apps and specifically gaming apps, it’s clear that mobile marketers can take a page or two from the gaming industry’s playbook. It’s all about fun and increasingly that fun means gamification. Forrester defines gamification as “the insertion of game dynamics and mechanics into non-game activities to drive a desired behavior.” These include points accumulation and the use of social leaderboards to spur competition and interaction among gamers.

For mobile marketers, however, gamification means creating messaging that incorporates some aspect of play and fun to entertain customers or members, keeping them engaged and more likely to purchase.

The Power of Play to Keep Customers Engaged

When you think about it, gamification makes perfect sense: Playing games is a universal part of the human experience. Not only that, fun can blur the line between marketing and entertainment, creating a more compelling experience. Because humans are hardwired for the rush of a challenge and pride in beating opponents, marketers are increasingly discovering the “power of play” to boost customer interaction.

In early 2012, Verizon Wireless revamped Verizon Insider, its customer social hub, with the goal of increasing customers’ time spent interacting with the brand. Users earn points and rewards for participating in contests, posting comments, and promoting the brand to others. High scorers can post their scores on Verizon’s Facebook and Twitter feeds. A few months after launch, social-login users were spending 30% more time on the site and page views had risen by 15%.