The Art Of Ambiguity: Using A Sorta-Kinda Bluff To Close The Deal

A friend of mine, let’s call him Larry, works for a fast-growing startup, not unlike the one where I work. He was recently complaining about a comment the CEO made to a big client of theirs. They were on a business trip to meet the client and discuss the future of their relationship. During the conversation, this CEO apparently suggested to the client that the company had a $5 million marketing budget to help promote its services.

Later upon returning from the trip, Larry told me he realized there really was no $5 million marketing budget or even a formal plan to do any marketing. He said, “I was immediately fearful we had misled the client and became very frustrated. How can we just tell them we have a marketing plan if there really isn’t one?”

“Well, in a situation like that,” I replied, “it isn’t until it is.”

I was met with the sound of crickets and a glassy-eyed stare. He simply didn’t see what his boss had done. To Larry, the CEO was creating doubt and “just making stuff up to look good.” He wasn’t grasping the importance, and his boss’s deft use, of ambiguity.

Ambiguity is that terrifying, awesome place where two different things can mean the same thing, or neither one, all at the same time. Ambiguity is the place where you make something out of nothing; where you work with what you have. Ambiguity is unlimited potential.

And it scares the bejesus out of most people, especially in the workplace.

Certainly, you have heard of the ancient Chinese sage, Lao Tzu. His most famous compilation of teachings can be found in a book called The Tao Te Ching, or The Book of the Way. The Tao, as Lao Tzu saw it, was the nameless void from which all things are born. He writes, “We shape clay into a pot, but it is the emptiness inside that holds whatever we want.” This is ambiguity at its best.