France Mulls Smartphone And Tablet Tax To Fund Films, Music And Images

Reuters reports that mobile devices like smartphones and tablets could be subject to a new levy in France. The money raised–an estimated $110 million each year–would go towards cultural projects in the country, benefitting the French film and music industries.

The proposal would be an extension of an existing tax already paid by TV and radio broadcasters and ISPs. A share of France’s TV license, paid by anyone who buys a television, also goes into the same pot. The state feels technology giants like Apple, Google, and Amazon should also be contributing.

“Companies that make these tablets must, in a minor way, be made to contribute part of the revenue from their sales to help creators,” culture minister Aurelie Filippetti said yesterday. If the measures get government approval, they will appear in a new budget law that will go before parliament by the end of the year.

France is already in the spotlight over what many people feel is an anti-business stance, with over-protective labor laws that stifle productivity. Last month it vetoed the proposed takeover of video sharing site Dailymotion by Yahoo, and has long been looking into options like a data-mining tax for firms such as Google and Facebook. Its proposal for a content tax on search engines prompted Mountain View to threaten to unhitch French media from its pages.