Advertisers Profit By Tracking You. Here’s How To Benefit From Tracking Yourself

Digital advertising was a $36.6 billion business last year, and it is driven largely by advertisers’ ability to pinpoint who is most likely to respond to their ads.

How do they do that? By keeping tabs on consumers’ behavior. According to an informal survey by the Interactive Advertising Bureau, even back in 2009 80% of online advertising used some form of cookies or online tracking. Meanwhile, data brokers profit by selling information about consumers gathered by stores, the government, and via other publicly available sources.

In his graduate thesis project, New York University student Federico Zannier wondered why the advertising industry makes billions of dollars using his and other people’s data, while he makes nothing. To bring attention to the issue, he stalked himself online–screenshotting every website, recording every mouse movement, and noting every location. Then Zannier sold his private data for $2 a day on Kickstarter.

Though Zannier’s project was more of a thought experiment than a viable consumer solution, there are plenty of people looking to answer the same question in a more practical way.

HP Labs senior fellow Bernardo Huberman and another HP Labs researcher, Christina Aperjis, wrote a paper last year that proposed a market for advertisers to pay individuals in exchange for personal data. “There’s no reason, in principal [sic], why individuals shouldn’t be paid in return for the data they create,” Huberman said in an HP blog post about the paper. “If we can do that while taking into account the privacy attitudes of the participants, we can help people better control how their data is used and at the same time open up new possibilities for innovative social and technological research.”

Entrepreneurs are already working on it. A company called Enliken, for instance, offers consumers a marketplace for their data. After installing a plug-in that tracks their online activity on e-commerce sites, participants use a dashboard to exchange their data for perks, such as free shipping from online brands. Enliken cofounder Marc Guldimann argues that the setup works better not only for individuals, but also advertisers.

Enliken

“If Nike uses the data that’s on the market today to target you with an ad,” he says, “it’s almost like them calling and saying, ‘Hey, somebody told us they found a pair of dirty Reeboks in your trash–want to buy a new pair of running shoes?’ The first thing someone is going to ask is, ‘What are you doing looking through my trash?’ Versus when it’s first party data and you’re sharing information with a brand, the conversation is: Hey, this is Nike. Thanks a lot for telling us you’re in the market for a new pair of sneakers, let’s figure out the best pair of shoes for you.” Enliken charges brands a percentage of the sales that result from this type of data sharing.