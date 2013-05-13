Taco Bell Is Testing A Waffle Taco In California

Taco Bell is reportedly trying out a new taco that features sausage and scrambled eggs folded into a waffle–and topped with syrup. The Waffle Taco, as it’s called, is currently being sold in select Orange County, CA locations for 89 cents.

Instagram user Sarah1ch5 alerted the social media world to the concoction when she post a photo of it, writing, “Oh, Taco Bell.” She followed that up by telling her followers not to hate on the Waffle Taco, because “it was awesome.”





As FoodBeast puts it, “novelty is key here,”–and Taco Bell is no stranger when it comes to attempting to remake its signature food item. In early 2012, after years of scrupulous testing, the chain launched the Doritos Locos Taco, which features a Nacho Cheese Doritos Chips shell. The Doritos Locos Taco has since sold more than 450 million units.

And the Cool Ranch follow-up is also on its way to taco success.

Have you tried the Waffle Taco? What is it like?