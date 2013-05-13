advertisement
In Stunning Interactive, Reddit’s Communities Get Mapped

By Neal Ungerleider1 minute Read

One Reddit user has created an amazing data visualization of relationships between various Reddit discussion boards. Using every Reddit post since 2008, user sharkbait784 created an interactive graph showing how various discussion boards (or “Subreddits”) are tied together. Only Subreddits that regularly link to others were included in the project.

Fast Company has previously written about Reddit’s growth and the link-swapping site’s increasingly prominent cultural role.

(Written with Jessica Hullinger)

