Quick: End Decision Fatigue Before It Drains Your Productivity Reservoir

If you’re going to your parole hearing, do your best to see the judge as early in the day as possible.

That’s a lesson from an Israeli university study that followed 1,100 court decisions over the course of a year. Prisoners who appeared early in the day received parole about 70% of the time, while those that came late in the evening had less than 10% chance at landing parole.

Why? Judges, being human, were worn down by a day full of mental work. They had, as the New York Times reports, fallen victim to decision fatigue.

“Making decisions uses the very same willpower that you use to say no to doughnuts, drugs, or illicit sex,” says Roy F. Baumeister, co-author of Willpower: Rediscovering the Greatest Human Strength. Think of your pool of decision-making energy as a not-unlimited reservoir: You could make a wrong investment or hire in the afternoon because you held your tongue or hustled to a meeting in the morning. When you’ve been sapped of willpower, you’re too drained to not indulge.

Over at Co.Design, Mark Wilson recently wrote about how strenuous thinking leaves your body exhausted.