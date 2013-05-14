Are You Ready For The New Mobile Reality?

About 800 top IT and business managers recently met in San Diego to attend the Gartner Portal, Content, and Collaboration Summit , organized by Gartner Research, a leading information technology research and advisory company. At the summit, top Gartner analysts disclosed new technology predictions and highlighted important new market trends.

The theme for the event revolved around what Gartner calls the “Nexus of Forces,” which is the convergence and mutual reinforcement of social, mobile, cloud, and information patterns that drive new business scenarios. According to Gartner, these forces are converging to “create new patterns in technology use, business reality, market dynamics, and changes to the lives of people.“

A variety of Gartner analysts discussed these patterns during two and half days of intensive sessions. From these sessions, I have selected some choice Gartner observations and predictions, what I think this means for you, and what you need to know in order to stay ahead of the curve.

Over 60% of employees report using a personal device for work.

We are entering a new “PC” (personal cloud) era, where people utilize 4 to 6 computing devices, which are not standardized. People want freedom of choice to select their devices.

Companies will increasingly institute ‘bring your own device’ (BYOD) programs that don’t reimburse employees for purchased technology. BYO programs will become mandatory ‘cost cutting’ programs.

What This Means For You: You may be free to pick your own technology, but it will come at a price (literally). Not only will you be expected to foot (at least part of) the bill, you may be expected to provide at least partial support for the device as well. And the more devices you have, the more you may have to rely upon unofficial channels for help when things go awry. The era of a single device will not materialize. Privacy and data ownership will continue to remain an issue. For more on this, see “Making Sure BYOD Doesn’t Mean ‘Bring Your Disaster’”

What You Need to Know: My advice is: keep it simple. Use products that provide a consistent user experience across all the devices you own. In the consumer world, products like Skype, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Flipboard all provide consistent applications on all popular mobile devices, so using them anywhere has become a no-brainer. Achieving this at work is more difficult, because you need to use access information from different enterprise products and services supplied by a host of vendors, but getting this right will be the key to simplifying your life. Eliminating the need to learn new interfaces for each device will go a long way to making your daily experience smooth and simple.

Smartphone shipments will outnumber conventional mobile phones for the first time this year, capturing 52% of the world market and reaching 78% of shipments by 2016.

Worldwide tablet shipments will reach 197 million units in 2013, up nearly 70% from 2012.

By 2015, over 80% of the handsets sold in mature markets will be smartphones, and only 20% of those handsets are likely to be Windows phones

The era of PC dominance with Windows as the single platform will be replaced with a post-PC era where Windows is one of a variety of environments that IT will need to support

Mobile app projects will outpace desktop projects 4:1 in the next few years.

What This Means For You: The explosion of a variety of mobile devices will make us truly available anytime, anywhere….for good and bad. Work/life balance will suffer, as we are asked to do more, faster. The number of devices we will use is only going to increase, as smart “screens” become ubiquitous in our cars, offices, homes, and everywhere in between. Developers are focusing on providing “run anywhere” applications in order to scale to the increasing number of devices.

What You Need to Know: The dream of standardizing on one product, one interface, from one provider is not going to happen in our lifetimes, so adopting a comfortable set of hardware devices is going to be key to keeping order in your life. Don’t just pick the most popular products, but rather those that fulfill your specific requirements (availability of particular apps, security, in-house support, etc.).