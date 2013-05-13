Chris Hadfield Makes First Pop Video From I.S.S.

Commander Chris Hadfield is leaving the I.S.S this week, and to commemorate the occasion, he filmed a version of David Bowie ‘s Space Oddity. Note his guitar floating in a most-uh peculiar wa-ay.

Canadian Commander Hadfield, is a voracious user of social media. His photos of earth from the I.S.S. have delighted the world, he did an AMA on Reddit and hung out in a Google Hangout.

Could it only have been Space Oddity, or do you think that the astronaut should have chosen another song? Duran Duran’s Planet Earth or maybe even Rocket Man, by Elton John.