The Blueprint Of We: 5 Ways To Master Collaboration

Maureen McCarthy should have been dead 15 years ago. Doctors gave her just a few months to live after diagnosing McCarthy, an international leadership consultant and executive coach, with a rare fatal lung disease.

McCarthy’s still very much alive, even though her pulmonologist tells her frequently that she only has the next six months to live. She, like the rest of us, really doesn’t know how long she’s got. Her hearty laugh (even on just 10% lung capacity) underscores her assertion that she’s stress-free and healthy for now. For much of this, she credits creating and using a collaboration document called the “Blueprint of We.”

It’s collaborative because each individual in the relationship, whether its a team, business partnership, or couple, is required to fill out five simple components including stuff that ordinarily gets avoided between colleagues. This includes talking about what they might need when stressed at work, and also about their expectations (read: non-negotiables). Writing it all down, McCarthy tells Fast Company, is a way to get past the euphoria of starting a new venture to build, sustain, and transition business and personal relationships with trust and respect.

McCarthy believes many relationships fall prey to ‘the whole future forever myth’ at the expense of building something honest and collaborative.

Now used by businesses, nonprofits, schools, and families in over 100 countries combined, the first Blueprint of We was drawn up by McCarthy and her husband Zelle Nelson shortly after they met. Between her disease and his pining for a lost love, McCarthy asserts, “We were not doing this future thing.” She believes many relationships fall prey to “the whole future forever myth” at the expense of building something honest and collaborative. McCarthy learned this firsthand when she witnessed a business partnership with her best friend end stressfully. That first Blueprint led the couple to cofound the Center for Collaborative Awareness (and another Blueprint, which you can see in the sidebar to the right–that they share with their clients and collaborators all over the world).

The Blueprint of We from the Center for Collaborative Awareness 1. The Story of Us

Share what draws you to these people and this situation. 2. Interaction Styles and Warning Signs

How I work best, what I look like on a good day/bad day, and what I might need when I’m stressed that I couldn’t ask for in the moment. 3. Expectations

Core values and non-negotiables, the structure you need to create and sustain this

relationship. 4. Questions to Return to Peace

A tool to return to peace if the need arises, makes the difficult times shorter and easier. 5. Short and Long-Term Agreements

How long you’re willing to go before you make peace. An agreement of no outright harm, a willingness to keep an open window if the unimaginable happens.

Failure to work well together is something that happens too often on the job, even though we know collaboration is at the heart of America’s happiest companies and businesses spend about $1 billion on cloud-based social tools to encourage working together, not to mention design office space to get to the holy grail: innovation.

McCarthy believes what’s missing is having conversations that matter.

Ashley Munday, leader of collaborative strategies for Barrett Values Centre, experienced the value of these dialogues with her four-person team. Based in England with staff scattered all over world, the company develops metrics and culture assessments used in over 3,000 organizations in 50 countries. Munday says the Blueprint of We process illuminated how they could work together while playing to strengths. For instance, Munday says there was an expectation that people should be available on Skype immediately. That was quickly brought out and dealt with before anyone resented being on the hook to answer even if they were deep in a project.