Is Your File Name Lazy? Subtle (And Thoughtless) Resume Mistakes

A resume is a short and precious thing: one page of text for six seconds of review.

As the hummingbird attention span suggests, the recruiter glancing at your resume will trash it at the slightest provocation–and you would too, if you had hundreds or thousands of CVs to churn through.

So, then, dear job-hunter, you would do well to embolden your text where appropriate and restrain yourself when necessary. This will make your recruiters’ job easier–and the chance that you land the job higher.

If you think of your resume as a crisp leaf of graciousness, you may be brought in to the fold. Unless, as David Mielach at BusinessNewsDaily notes, you commit the following offenses.

Think about the user experience of your resume: If you squish your font down to size 8.5, your reader is going to loathe you for your squint-inducing text. Like career services expert Michelle Riklan says, a 10-point font is the minimum, and 12 is much better.

You’re in for a passive present if you can’t get your past perfect. Executive recruiter Rachel Bass gets frustrated when people list former responsibilities in the present tense–if you’re no longer at a given gig, she says, your resume needs to reflect that.

If you’re emailing or uploading your resume, be mindful of the file name. The person doing the clicking probably doesn’t know what a stunningly unique snowflake you are, meaning that all the signals they’re getting about your personality, work ethic, and attention to detail are mediated electronically–it’s the same reason your terse emails offend people or you text like thissss.