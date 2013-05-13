Drilling Down Into Boiled Oceans: The Real Problem With Business Buzzwords

In his 1946 essay “Politics and the English Language,” George Orwell shows how loose language masks stupid thinking. To make his point, the author translates a passage from Ecclesiastes from good to modern English. Let’s review.

The old and beautiful:

“I returned and saw under the sun, that the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, neither yet bread to the wise, nor yet riches to men of understanding, nor yet favour to men of skill; but time and chance happeneth to them all.”

And the modern and ugly:

“Objective considerations of contemporary phenomena compel the conclusion that success or failure in competitive activities exhibits no tendency to be commensurate with innate capacity, but that a considerable element of the unpredictable must invariably be taken into account.”

Does Orwell’s lesson remind you of a learnings you’ve recently had? If so, your boss may be battering your ears with management-speak.

Why is this jargon-knotted language so dangerous? As Guardian writer Steven Poole observes, buzzwords deflect blame, complicate simple ideas, obscure problems, and perpetuate power relations. So let’s get to the detangling.

Because, as Orwell notes, vague, unconsidered writing and speaking is easy. The human default to ease is inborn and barely noticed, as Daniel Kahneman notes in Thinking, Fast and Slow: We take the nice-feeling, low transaction cost of cognitive ease to sign that we’re doing quite well–and we’ll continue on our merry, ignorant way unless we examine it.

An example: When you say you’re going to “drill down” a project, you don’t need to go through the messy mindwork of considering the details that you’re detailing. It’s vocabulary as Snapchat: quick, easy, disposable.