Why You Can’t Have Too Many Home Pages

If you visit our home page, you’ll see a reverse-chronological list of our latest stories. It’s useful if you’re one of our core readers who knows who we are and wants to read every article. If you’re not one of those people (and the chances are pretty good you’re not), you may benefit more from something like the new Co.Labs Back Page .

For most of you, your first look at this site will be an article page instead of the home page. If you go on to look at the home page, what are you looking for? We hope that you see something that you like, read another few articles, and maybe even follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our newsletter. Few of you do either, and instead close our site without so much as another click. Why is that?

I was thinking about this problem when I remembered, vaguely, an article I read some months ago proposing a news home page organized around topic rather than chronology. It turns out the article was penned by Guardian U.S. editor Heidi N. Moore. In the article, Moore proposed a news home page that looks like the periodic table of elements:

A news homepage will — or should — look more like a periodic table, with small boxes of usable information grouped by kind, not by publication date. That will eventually replace the vertical and unwieldy story-by-story format of many current sites, which are ruled mostly by temporal concerns of “what is the news now.” Instead of “news,” journalism will be about “emphasis,” and each journalistic organization will define itself by how it defines “emphasis.”

After re-reading the piece, I realized that there’s a basic mismatch between what most of you are looking for in a home page and what we provide. Most of you land on a specific article, arriving via social media or a link on another website, which is fairly typical of modern news websites. If you go on to visit our home page, you’re probably trying to figure out who we are.

Good luck with that. Instead of showing you, as Moore puts it, our “emphasis,” our home page shows you our latest content. Again, this is good for our return readers who want to read everything we’ve got as soon as we post it.

If you’re new, however, figuring out that we cover the art and process of software development and are an experiment in software and journalism ourselves is a chore. You’ll need to scroll down and parse through thousands of words in headlines and article summaries to put it together yourself. Even if we had an “about us” section somewhere, which we don’t, you would need to read at least a few hundred words, and we would need to constantly update it to reflect our changing outlook and mission.

I thought there had to be a better way to instantly and automatically tell readers who we are right now based on what we cover. When I proposed the idea to Co.Labs editor Chris Dannen, he realized that we already do this by tagging articles. All we have to do is surface them better.