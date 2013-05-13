Call It “Artisanal,” And 5 Other Ways To Crush Self-Publishing

“Let’s stop calling it self-publishing and start calling it artisanal publishing,” says Guy Kawasaki , former Apple evangelist and co-author of APE: How to Publish A Book .

“After all, you don’t see shoppers slamming an artisanal baker because her bread wasn’t mass-produced in a factory,” he says. “So why should authors who lovingly craft their own books be stigmatized or feel less-than because their books aren’t printed by giant publishers?”

Speaking recently at Publishing University, sponsored by the Independent Book Publishers Association, Kawasaki cited self-publishing’s rich history, including Walt Whitman’s Leaves of Grass and John Audubon’s Birds of America.

Today’s self-publishing opportunities are the best thing that’s happened to writers in quite a while, says Kawasaki, but to be successful the process must be approached with professionalism.

Here are five tips he gave authors wanting to write and publish their own books:

1. Tap the crowd.

Call on friends and social media followers to provide feedback on your manuscript from beginning to end.

“I shared a post on Google+ to find testers for my manuscript,” says Kawasaki. “Volunteers received a Word file of the book. More than a hundred files were returned with thousands of suggestions and corrections.”