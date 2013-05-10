Kids Programming Language Scratch Hits Version 2.0

MIT’s programming language Scratch–launched by Mitch Resnick , director of the Lifelong Kindergarten group–has been upgraded to version 2.0 .

The update brings a host of 21st century features to Scratch, including the ability to interact with objects on the screen by moving your body in front of a PC’s webcam. Also included are more complex programming tools like cloning program elements, and more social sharing systems.

Scratch is a great example of current initiatives to get kids coding from an early age.

[Image: Flickr user ScratchEdTeam]