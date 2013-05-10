advertisement
Kids Programming Language Scratch Hits Version 2.0

By Kit Eaton1 minute Read

MIT’s programming language Scratch–launched by Mitch Resnick, director of the Lifelong Kindergarten group–has been upgraded to version 2.0.

The update brings a host of 21st century features to Scratch, including the ability to interact with objects on the screen by moving your body in front of a PC’s webcam. Also included are more complex programming tools like cloning program elements, and more social sharing systems.

Scratch is a great example of current initiatives to get kids coding from an early age.

[Image: Flickr user ScratchEdTeam]

