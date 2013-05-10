Rumor: Amazon Building Smartphone With 3-D Screen

Amazon has long been rumored to be making a smartphone , but we’ve yet to see any real hardware. Now there’s a new rumor which, despite being reported by the Wall Street Journal, deserves to be taken with a grain of salt: Amazon is working on a smartphone with a 3-D screen.

Yes, the phone will come with 3-D technology–the same kind that your hot new HDTV has built into it, which you barely use (which may be why some TV makers are in such dire financial straits). The rumors suggest the phone may even come with eye-control powers of the same sort that Samsung bolted to the Galaxy S4 as a gimmick.

If the rumors are true, this could be a disruptive element in the smartphone market, as 3-D is something Apple and Samsung don’t offer. But we’ll believe it when we see it.

[Image: By Flickr user DvYang]

Also by Jessica Hullinger