Kickstarter Comments On What Celebrities Bring To Crowdfunding

Following complaints in some circles about the effect famous people have on crowdfunding projects, the most famous crowdfunder of them all, Kickstarter , has something to say. In a blogpost entitled “ Who is Kickstarter for? ” the founders, Perry Chen, Yancey Strickler, and Charles Adler showed off some stats that demonstrate the effect of celebrity endorsement on projects.

Sixty three percent of people who backed a project by Veronica Mars and Zach Braff had never backed a project before, but thousands of them went on to back new projects, the founders say. Over $400,000 was pledged, and 40% of that money went to other projects.

The Veronica Mars Kickstarter project reached its funding goal in record time. The dazed expressions of Kristen Bell and Rob Thomas, as they watched the pledges roll in, can attest to this.

Of course, the celebrity effect doesn’t always sprinkle stardust (and dollar bills) on everything it touches. Bjork canceled her campaign to raise money for Windows 8 and Android versions of her Biophilia app earlier this year after it failed to flourish.

