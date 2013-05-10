State Department Demands Removal Of 3-D-Printed Liberator Gun Blueprints

The State Department has waded into the 3-D printed gun row , demanding that the organization behind the controversial Liberator gun remove all blueprints from public access immediately.

In a letter sent to Defense Distributed’s founder Cody Wilson, the State Department Office of Defense Trade Controls Compliance cites a potential infringement of export controls. The government, it says, wants to review the files in reference to the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

“Until the Department provides Defense Distributed with final [commodity jurisdiction] determinations, Defense Distributed should treat the above technical data as ITAR-controlled. This means that all data should be removed from public access immediately. Defense Distributed should review the remainder of the data made public on its website to determine whether any other data may be similarly controlled and proceed according to ITAR requirements.”

Wilson, who studies law, has agreed to take down the blueprints from Defense Distributed’s servers, but says that, the Internet being what it is, it will be well nearly impossible to remove the plans from public access. The BBC is reporting that the plans are off the organization’s Defcad site, but are still being hosted by Mega.

Downloads of the Liberator’s blueprint have already reached 100,000, and it is said to be the most popular file on the sharing site The Pirate Bay.

