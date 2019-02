World of Warcraft is a gaming and pop culture icon, and, along with Diablo , is one of Activision Blizzard’s best known products. It’s also hemorrhaging customers.

Activision Blizzard president Bobby Kotick admitted in a quarterly earnings call that between January and March of this year, 1.3 million of Warcraft‘s approximately 11 million players left.

According to one press report, most of the departing customers were in the Asia market, and Kotick said “further declines are likely.”